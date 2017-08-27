Texas Army National Guardsmen find street debris in Victoria, Texas, Aug. 26, caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Texas Army National Guardsmen find street debris in Victoria, Texas, Aug. 26, caused by Hurricane Harvey. Capt. Martha Nigrelle Army National Guard
Texas Army National Guardsmen find street debris in Victoria, Texas, Aug. 26, caused by Hurricane Harvey. Capt. Martha Nigrelle Army National Guard

Hurricane

Lowcountry charities and rescue workers to aid Harvey victims. You can help, too

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

August 27, 2017 11:48 AM

People affected by Hurricane Harvey are in desperate need of help, and a number of volunteers from Savannah and around the Lowcountry are on their way to provide it, WSAV reports.

Both the Savannah Salvation Army and Savannah Red cross are deploying volunteers to assist victims of Harvey, according to WSAV. The Salvation Army will send a few volunteers to Texas, while the Red Cross sent a team of four to Louisiana on Saturday.

Salvation Army volunteers will rotate off duty every two weeks as long as they are needed, WSAV reports.

In sending volunteers to the areas affected by Harvey, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are reciprocating a kindness that Savannah received during Hurricane Matthew, when Texas sent a mobile kitchen to Savannah and gave hot meals and drinking water to roughly 30,000 people, reports WSAV.

The two charitable organizations are not the only ones bound for Texas to provide aid. Fire department crews throughout the Lowcountry are preparing to head to Texas to help those in need, according to WSAV.

“This is a good time for our community to realize that this hurricane not only spun up a little faster than they thought, it got bigger than anticipated,” Randy Hunter, Captain of the Bluffton Fire Department, told WSAV.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are both asking for your help, WSAV reports. Those wishing to make donations can do so by vising the Red Cross website or calling them at 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by visiting the Salvation Army’s website or calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew
Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island 0:49

Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island
Tropical Storm Emily causes street flooding in Florida 0:28

Tropical Storm Emily causes street flooding in Florida

View More Video