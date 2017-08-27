Lowcountry charities and rescue workers to aid Harvey victims. You can help, too

People affected by Hurricane Harvey are in desperate need of help, and a number of volunteers from Savannah and around the Lowcountry are on their way to provide it, WSAV reports.
Both the Savannah Salvation Army and Savannah Red cross are deploying volunteers to assist victims of Harvey, according to WSAV. The Salvation Army will send a few volunteers to Texas, while the Red Cross sent a team of four to Louisiana on Saturday.
Salvation Army volunteers will rotate off duty every two weeks as long as they are needed, WSAV reports.
In sending volunteers to the areas affected by Harvey, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are reciprocating a kindness that Savannah received during Hurricane Matthew, when Texas sent a mobile kitchen to Savannah and gave hot meals and drinking water to roughly 30,000 people, reports WSAV.
The two charitable organizations are not the only ones bound for Texas to provide aid. Fire department crews throughout the Lowcountry are preparing to head to Texas to help those in need, according to WSAV.
“This is a good time for our community to realize that this hurricane not only spun up a little faster than they thought, it got bigger than anticipated,” Randy Hunter, Captain of the Bluffton Fire Department, told WSAV.
The Red Cross and Salvation Army are both asking for your help, WSAV reports. Those wishing to make donations can do so by vising the Red Cross website or calling them at 1-800-RED-CROSS, or by visiting the Salvation Army’s website or calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
