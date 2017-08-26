As Harvey becomes a tropical storm, possibilities of a system heading for the Lowcountry increase

Hurricane Harvey is no more. That isn’t to say the storm is gone, only that after making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Texas late Friday and remaining a hurricane for a sizable portion of Saturday, it has finally weakened to a tropical storm, the National Weather Service reports.
Even as a tropical storm, though, Harvey will continue to carry high winds and deluge southeastern Texas and a large swath of the Gulf Coast in heavy rain.
Harvey is currently packing winds of 65 mph with gusts up to roughly 75 mph. As for its movement? The NHC has it listed as stationary.
“The center itself is not moving. There’s a huge blocking high that is covering most of the United States east of the Rockies, and that is basically holding it in place,” said Peter Mohlin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “There’s just not much movement in the atmosphere. Some of the indications are it could sit there for several more days.”
This means that it will continue to batter the same places, dropping heavy rain the entire time.
“All of the rain will be absolutely catastrophic, and in some cases life threatening,” said Mohlin.
By the time Harvey dissipates, some areas of Texas are forecast to have received 40 inches of rain, while 15 to 25 inches will be commonplace among areas struck by the storm. More than 16 inches of rain had already fallen on Victoria, Texas by 5:30 Saturday morning. As of 5:22 p.m. local time some places along the coast had received over 20 inches of rain, according to rain total maps from the NWS in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect from Baffin Bay to High Island, Texas. Storm surge warnings remain in place from Port Aransas to High Island.
Meanwhile, a second disturbance is dropping heavy rain as it moves northeast across the Florida peninsula. When it reaches the western Atlantic it is expected to follow a track that will take it along the east coast of the country, and even if it does not develop into a tropical cyclone its effects could still be felt here in Beaufort County, though to what degree is still uncertain.
“It is still poorly organized and over land, but the general motion will be northeast,” said Mohlin. “Any slight fluctuation in the track could mean a world of difference from getting heavy rain and strong winds to not getting much rain at all.”
Mohlin believes that winds from the disturbance will be moderately strong, in the 20 to 30 mph range, no matter what track the storm takes, and that choppy surf and an increased rip current risk will be an issue regardless of where the system goes, but that the rainfall amounts could “go either way.”
“There could be some pretty heavy rainfall, we’re just not sure if it is going to be over the Atlantic or over land at this point,” said Mohlin.
Anything that does come Beaufort County’s way should move on by no later than Tuesday night, according to Mohlin, taking whatever effects it brings to the area with it.
Chances of the system developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days are 40 percent according to the NHC, with a 50 percent chance of it developing in the next five.
The NHC is also tracking a tropical wave that is expected to emerge over the far eastern Atlantic by Sunday. Ot is given a zero percent chance of developing in the next two days and a 20 percent chance in the next five.
