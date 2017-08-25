Hurricane Harvey strengthens, heads for Texas. Another system could affect the Lowcountry

With sustained winds of 110 mph, Hurricane Harvey is at the edge of becoming a Category 3 storm, and should become one before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reports.
Harvey is currently moving northwest towards the east coast of Texas at 10 mph, and winds could eventually get as high as 120 mph.
A state of emergency has been declared in 30 Texas counties according to AccuWeather, and Louisiana, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has declared a statewide state of emergency.
Hurricane warnings are in effect from Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas. Hurricane watches are in place from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued from north of Sargent to High Island, Texas, while watches have been set from south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan, Mexico.
Storm surge warnings have been put in place from Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas, with watches placed from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Rainfall and storm surge from Harvey are expected to be nothing short of devastating, with isolated parts of Texas expected to be hit with up to 35 inches of rain and wider portions of the state set to receive 15 to 25 inches. Storm surge flooding could reach from six to 12 feet above ground level, the NHC reports.
Once over land, Harvey is expected to slow down and wander, which will maximize its flooding potential.
Meanwhile, the Lowcountry coast could be on the verge of encountering some tropical trouble of our own. A disturbance currently located over the central Florida panhandle is moving northeast across the Sunshine State and will have an opportunity to stregthen when it reaches the western Atlantic.
That system could bring rain to Beaufort County even if it does not develop into a tropical cyclone, but its most pronounced effects will be choppier surf, increased chance for rip currents, and winds as high as 35 mph off the coast, according to Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Sevice in Charleston.
The NHC gives the disturbance a 20 percent chance of developing in the next two days and a 40 percent chance in the next five.
