Hurricane warnings issued along Texas coast as Tropical Storm Harvey closes in

In advance of Tropical Storm Harvey making landfall, hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches have been issued along nearly the entire east coast of Texas, stretching south into Mexico, the National Hurricane Center reports.
A hurricane warning has been issued from Port Mansfield to Matagorda, Texas. A hurricane watch is in effect from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.
A tropical storm warning is in place from north of Matagorda to High Island, Texas, and also from south of Port Mansfield to the mouth of the Rio Grande. There is a tropical storm watch issued from south of the mouth of the Rio Grande to Boca de Catan, Mexico.
There has also been a storm surge warning issued from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass, Texas.
Harvey is expected to make landfall as a category one hurricane late Friday or early Saturday, the NHC reports. It is currently moving north-northwest at 10 mph, sporting winds of 60 mph.
Once it makes landfall it is expected to rapidly weaken and wander on a path that might take it back over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico.
This story will be updated.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
