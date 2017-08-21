Another tropical disturbance is developing in the Atlantic

A tropical disturbance has been producing showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas, and weather experts say it’s heading west — to the Atlantic coast of the U.S. Currently, there’s a 40 percent chance that the disturbance could turn into a cyclone in the next five days.
The good news for South Carolinians: The Palmetto State is not in the path of the tropical disturbance, said Dennis Feltgen, public affairs officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
But South Carolina’s neighbors to the south might not be as lucky. Thunderstorms spawned by the system are likely to cross the Florida peninsula Tuesday, AccuWeather reported.
There’s only a 10 percent chance the system will evolve into a cyclone in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
This disturbance follows on the heels of Tropical Storm Harvey, which was on a path through the Caribbean on Friday. Harvey dispersed into remnants over the weekend, which resulted in scattered showers and thunderstorms.
There’s still a high chance Harvey could reform as a tropical cyclone. In an 8 a.m. weather update on Monday, the National Hurricane Center predicted there was a 50 percent chance that Harvey remnants might reform in two days, and a 80 percent chance in the next five days.
The remnants of Harvey are likely to inundate Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rainfall early this week.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
