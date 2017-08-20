Harvey falls apart, may come back, while two other Atlantic disturbances are tracked

Harvey isn’t a tropical storm any more. It isn’t a tropical depression. It is now a collection of remnants, the National Hurricane Center reports.
There is a 50 percent chance that those remnants of Harvey could develop into a tropical cyclone again in the next two days, and a 60 percent chance in the next five. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is being sent into them to investigate at some point Sunday.
The system is currently moving west-northwest across the central Caribbean Sea and the NHC advises people living in Nicaragua, Honduras, Belize, and the Yucatan Peninsula to keep an eye on it as it approaches.
Two other disturbances in the Atlantic have seen their chances of developing into tropical cyclones continue to erode since yesterday.
The first, currently a couple hundred miles north of Puerto Rico, is given a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days. However, it might find more favorable conditions as it approaches the Bahamas or Florida, so it is given a 20 percent chance of developing in the next five days.
A second disturbance, located about a thousand miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, is given only a 10 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone within the next five days.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
