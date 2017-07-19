Disorganized storms in Atlantic might develop into yet another tropical system

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Don scatter to the wind, a new low pressure system located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a chance of developing into a tropical disturbance in coming days, the National Hurricane Center reports.
The system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but there is a 30 percent chance of it becoming something more severe over the next two days.
It is expected to continue moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. If it continues on that track, it could run into atmospheric conditions in the next few days that would interrupt its development.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
