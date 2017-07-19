National Hurricane Center
National Hurricane Center

Hurricane

July 19, 2017 8:54 AM

Disorganized storms in Atlantic might develop into yet another tropical system

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Don scatter to the wind, a new low pressure system located between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a chance of developing into a tropical disturbance in coming days, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The system is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but there is a 30 percent chance of it becoming something more severe over the next two days.

It is expected to continue moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph. If it continues on that track, it could run into atmospheric conditions in the next few days that would interrupt its development.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew 0:32

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew
Before and after: Hilton Head leisure path reopens after Matthew 0:45

Before and after: Hilton Head leisure path reopens after Matthew
Views from the deep: Riding out Tropical Storm Cindy on an oil rig south of Louisiana 0:54

Views from the deep: Riding out Tropical Storm Cindy on an oil rig south of Louisiana

View More Video