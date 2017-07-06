Tropical depression no longer threat to East Coast, meteorologists say

A tropical depression that may have threatened the Lowcountry has hit a welcome snag, the National Hurricane Center reports.
The system, which is currently located roughly 1,300 miles off the coast of Barbados, is continuing to move west-northwest at 17 mph, with winds of 30 mph. It is expected to remain at its current strength, maybe growing slightly stronger, over the next couple days before it begins to dissipate.
“We’re not forecasting this thing to survive. Right now, it is moving into an area of Saharan dust,” said Dennis Feltgen, public affairs officer with the National Hurricane Center. “A very dry air layer is already getting entrained in the northern part of the circulation, so we’re not even forecasting this to become a tropical storm. It’s not a threat to the United States. That’s the bottom line.”
Within the next three days, the depression is expected to weaken into a remnant low-pressure system. It is forecast to dissipate completely within the next four days.
Unlike Tropical Storm Cindy, which contributed moisture that powered Lowcountry storms even as is stayed far away, the depression in the Atlantic is expected not to contribute to area weather at all.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments