Tropical Storm Don could form soon, meteorologists say

There’s a high chance that the Atlantic will see a tropical depression over the next few days, but it’s still too early to determine if and when the storm system could hit the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The tropical system, dubbed Invest 94L, is slowly spinning in the Atlantic roughly 3,000 miles away from southeast coast.

Tropical weather track Source: National Hurricane Center

The system has a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours, according to the center.

It is expected to move west-northwest Wednesday, and could take a number of tracks if it strengthens to a tropical storm, AccuWeather reports.

Some of those predicted tracks take the storm close to the Bahamas by the early part of next week, and to the East Coast between July 12 and 16.

First, however, the system would have to overcome unfavorable conditions this weekend, including dry air and wind shear.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather advise residents and vacationers along the Southeast coast to closely monitor the storm as the week progresses.

If the storm forms, it will be the fourth of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and would be named Don.