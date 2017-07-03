Could the Atlantic see Tropical Storm Don this week?

Meteorologists are watching a tropical system in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone before the end of the week.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the slow-moving system in the southern Atlantic, roughly 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
There’s a 30 percent chance of the system developing within the next 48 hours, and a 70 percent chance of the system becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next five days, according to the center.
The system is expected to move westward where conditions are favorable for storm development.
Meteorologists at AccuWeather advise residents and vacationers along the southeast coast to closely monitor the storm as the week progresses.
If the storm forms, it will be the fourth of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and would be named Don.
