Hurricane

July 03, 2017 2:53 PM

Could the Atlantic see Tropical Storm Don this week?

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Meteorologists are watching a tropical system in the Atlantic that could form into a tropical cyclone before the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the slow-moving system in the southern Atlantic, roughly 700 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

There’s a 30 percent chance of the system developing within the next 48 hours, and a 70 percent chance of the system becoming a tropical depression or storm within the next five days, according to the center.

The system is expected to move westward where conditions are favorable for storm development.

Meteorologists at AccuWeather advise residents and vacationers along the southeast coast to closely monitor the storm as the week progresses.

If the storm forms, it will be the fourth of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season and would be named Don.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew 0:32

$15 million later, Hilton Head Plantation is bouncing back from Hurricane Matthew
Before and after: Hilton Head leisure path reopens after Matthew 0:45

Before and after: Hilton Head leisure path reopens after Matthew
Waterspout takes shape in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches 1:11

Waterspout takes shape in Mississippi as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos