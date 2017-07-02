Disturbance in southern Atlantic may become tropical cyclone. Destination unknown

An area of weak low pressure in the southern Atlantic, roughly 650 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a possibility of developing into a tropical system, the National Hurricane Center reports.
The chances of the disorganized weather pattern developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours is low, about 10 percent, but over the next five days, it has a 50 percent chance of becoming something more severe.
Conditions in the southern Atlantic are ideal for the system to strengthen as it moves slowly west at about 10 mph, but not much more is known as of yet.
“It’s entirely too early to tell where it’s going,” said James Carpenter, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston. “We’re not going to speculate on where it is going or what it is going to do at this point.”
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments