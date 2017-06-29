Still have home damage from Hurricane Matthew? Head to St. Helena today for help

Beaufort County residents who still have home damage caused by Hurricane Matthew can attend a meeting Thursday morning sponsored by the Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road, St. Helena Island, according to a Beaufort County news release.
The recovery office oversees federal grant programs that rebuild or repair homes damaged by severe weather, the release said.
For more information, call 888-860-7137.
