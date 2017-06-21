Tropical Storm Cindy to slam Gulf coast, fuel wet and stormy weather in the Lowcountry

Tropical Storm Cindy is poised to make landfall early Thursday morning along the Texas/Louisiana border, bringing with it high winds and torrential rains, the National Hurricane Center reports. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to the Alabama/Florida border.
Cindy’s sustained maximum winds of 60 mph put it on par with the weakened Hurricane Hermine that came through the Lowcountry last September.
While the Gulf coast has certainly seen more powerful storms, Cindy still poses a significant threat to the region, even as a weak tropical storm.
“The thing to keep in mind is that the tropical storm or hurricane category moniker is only related to maximum windspeed in the storm,” said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “It is not related to wind field, not related to storm surge or freshwater flooding. The biggest threat by far is the flooding that is expected from the storm.”
The majority of that flooding is anticipated along the Gulf coast, with southern Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama expected to receive significant rainfall.
The Mobile, Ala. area is expected to get hit the worst, with around 10 inches of rain through Thursday. It is not uncommon for tropical storms to dump more rain than hurricanes, especially if they are slow moving, which Cindy is.
Once Cindy makes landfall, it is expected to track north along the Texas/Louisiana border before weakening into a tropical depression and shifting in a northeastern direction. While the system may not pass anywhere near the Lowcountry, that does not mean its effects will not be felt here.
Cindy will help to bring more moisture to the Hilton Head area, increasing the chances of showers and thunderstorms.
“But because we’re so far from the storm, the actual showers and thunderstorms that are moving through aren’t directly related to it,” said Barnes. “There is potential for minor flooding locally, but we’re not anticipating any sort of widespread flooding at this point.”
The Lowcountry has been dealing with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the last week or so, but the added moisture from Cindy is expected to contribute to more widespread storms that could extend into this evening. Rain will remain a possibility in the Lowcountry through Friday, with between a half inch to an inch forecast, most expected today.
While the tropical storm making landfall some 900 miles to the west will have minimal impact on the Lowcountry, coastal flooding is still a possibility owing to something 238,000 miles further away: the moon.
In addition to being a new moon, which always brings higher tides, the moon is also at perigee, which means it is closer to the earth. When those two factors combine, the possibility for coastal flooding increases.
Beaufort County Forecast
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
