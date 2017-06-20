Emergency preparedness talk set for Wednesday

Thomas Dunn, emergency management coordinator for the Town of Hilton Head Island, and Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, Beaufort County emergency management director, will talk about preparing for emergency situations, including hurricanes, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island.
They will discuss the roles of the town and Beaufort County in responding to disasters in a timely and effective manner and how residents can take steps to ensure the health and safety of themselves and their families.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 540 William Hilton Parkway. For more information, call 843-681-3696 or visit www.fpchhi.org.
