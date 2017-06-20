Hurricane

June 20, 2017 5:19 PM

Emergency preparedness talk set for Wednesday

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

Thomas Dunn, emergency management coordinator for the Town of Hilton Head Island, and Lt. Col. Neil Baxley, Beaufort County emergency management director, will talk about preparing for emergency situations, including hurricanes, at 4 p.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island.

They will discuss the roles of the town and Beaufort County in responding to disasters in a timely and effective manner and how residents can take steps to ensure the health and safety of themselves and their families.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 540 William Hilton Parkway. For more information, call 843-681-3696 or visit www.fpchhi.org.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway?

What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway? 1:05

What were all those trucks with orange traffic cones doing on the highway?
Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane 1:04

Video tour: Honey Horn after the hurricane
Hurricane Matthew forced this Harbor Islander to either 'tear the house down or move it' 1:24

Hurricane Matthew forced this Harbor Islander to either 'tear the house down or move it'

View More Video