2 tropical storms spinning in the Atlantic: Downpours, rip currents threaten Beaufort County

Get your rain gear out, folks, it could be a wet week in Beaufort County.
While meteorologists are monitoring two tropical storms stirring in the Atlantic, the Lowcountry should prepare for some heavy rain this week.
“At this point, the main impact we will see is the potential for heavy rainfall,” Bob Bright, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Tuesday morning. “The core of the system will be well to the west, but deep tropical moisture will be spreading east toward us.
That tropical moisture in the air could stir up clusters of strong thunderstorms and heavy rains between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’re also looking at elevated tides and rip current risks,” Bright said. “We could see some coastal flooding.”
Tropical Storm Cindy formed Tuesday afternoon southeast of Texas in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall by midweek.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Texas, and residents from Texas to Florida should prepare for strong storms, flooding, and heavy rip currents, according to AccuWeather.
Seas in the Gulf Coast should remain rough until Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret formed Monday afternoon off the South American coast, but is expected to weaken as it moves toward the Caribbean. The storm prompted Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines to cancel more than 30 flights on Monday.
Beaufort County Forecast
Tuesday Afternoon
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
National Weather Service
