Bret strengthens into tropical storm, and 2nd storm possible this week

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Venezuela and chances are likely that another will form this week in the Gulf of Mexico, which would make for the very rare occurrence of two active storms in mid-June, according to the National Hurricane Center.
According to AccuWeather, residents along the Gulf Coast should prepare for possible flooding downpours, rough seas and damaging winds. Various scenarios show a storm could make landfall along either the central or western Gulf Coast Wednesday or Thursday.
Beaufort County could see some effects from the tropical weather this week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Regardless of the track of the storm, there’s a high chance of precipitation, showers and thunderstorms in Beaufort County throughout the week, with the highest chance between Tuesday and Wednesday evening.
Bret’s eye was located about 125 miles southeast of Trinidad on Monday evening. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. It was moving toward the west-northwest near 30 mph and was expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next two days.
The storm prompted Trinidad-based Caribbean Airlines to cancel more than 30 flights on Monday.
Beaufort County forecast
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
