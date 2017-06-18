Meteorologists: Atlantic could see two tropical storms this week

Meteorologists are keeping a close eye on two low pressure disturbances that may develop into tropical storms this week.
One system is off the eastern Yucatan Peninsula and the other off the coast of northeastern Brazil, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Yucatan disturbance has a 60 percent chance of developing into a storm in the next two days, and a 90 percent chance in the next five, according to the National Hurricane Center. The disturbance off Brazil has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical system within the next five days.
It is too early to tell where these storms might go if and when they form, according to Emily Timte, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Charleston.
However, even if the storms themselves don’t head for the Lowcountry, they still might throw some moisture our way.
“Right now there’s just some big spreads on what the models are doing with this system and how it interacts with our weather,” said Timte. “So, depending on where it goes and if some of the moisture tracks up here, our rain chances could be a lot higher.”
Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate the Yucatan disturbance today and the one in Brazil on Monday to look at the conditions in each of the systems as they develop.
The Yucatan system is expected to move northwest over the Yucatan Peninsula today and into the southern or central Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and Tuesday.
Once it reaches the Gulf, it is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service. The Brazil system is expected to move west-northwest towards northeastern South America, though conditions in the area are expected to become less favorable for tropical storm development in the next few days.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
This week’s forecast in Beaufort County, provided by the National Weather Service
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Comments