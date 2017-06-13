Tropical trouble stirring up near Mexico: Lowcountry to remain calm, for now

Hurricane season is here, and while the Lowcountry looks to contend with only a few scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next several days, tropical systems are already stirring up trouble in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to AccuWeather, tropical storm conditions are brewing in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico and could create a system by next week.
In Mexico, Tropical Depression 3-E developed into Tropical Storm Calvin Monday afternoon before making landfall, bringing with it torrential rains and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It has since weakened back to a tropical depression, which is expected to follow a northwesterly course as it dissipates today, according to the National Weather Service.
Abnormally warm waters off the Pacific coast of Mexico, potentially the result of El Nino conditions, have created a fertile breeding ground for dangerous tropical weather patterns like Calvin.
Waters in the Atlantic are starting to warm up as well, and as they do hurricanes and tropical storms will become more likely. Still, Mark Malsick, severe weather liaison for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, stresses that they, like all weather, are inherently unpredictable.
“It’s a day by day, week by week watch of what the climate may be doing,” said Malsick. “I would encourage people to be very proactive in watching what is going on over the ocean. The ocean will surprise you when you least expect it.”
Hurricanes and tropical storms feed off of warm water, so it may be alarming to hear that the coastal waters around Hilton Head are warmer than average, he said. That shock should be somewhat mitigated by the fact that they are cooler this year than they have been the past.
“In past years, going back to 2014, 2015, even last year to some degree, the waters were much warmer than we’ve seen them,” said Malsick, “and they have cooled off slightly.”
Ron Morales, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, estimates the waters off the Carolina coast to be about a degree above average this year. Warmer waters can be found further to the south, in the tropics, and that is why it is common for hurricanes and tropical storms to form at lower latitudes and migrate to Hilton Head.
Of eight tropical systems to move through the Lowcountry since 2007, half have approached overland from the Gulf of Mexico, and half have followed paths up the Florida and Georgia coast.
No matter how they get here, the Lowcountry is always potentially in the crosshairs of tropical weather, and periods of calm can be a good time to prepare for the inevitable.
“You need to know that hurricanes are a threat here,” said Morales. “If you’re new to the area you might not know that, so you need to internalize that threat first and believe that it's real before you’ll start doing other plans of preparedness.”
Morales recommends visiting ready.gov for hurricane preparedness tips on what to put in your disaster kits, how to prepare your home to weather the storm, how to develop an emergency communication plan with family, and how to find your evacuation route when it is time to leave.
“Generally, they say prepare for three to five days of being away,” said Morales. “In a big storm it’s going to be a lot longer.”
