SC Gov. McMaster to visit Beaufort, discuss hurricane preparedness today

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will meet with Beaufort County emergency management officials Friday to discuss hurricane preparedness procedures.
Following a late afternoon meeting, the governor and officials will then brief the media on statewide hurricane season preparations.
The meeting will be held at the Beaufort County Emergency Operations Center, at 2001 Duke Street in Beaufort, S.C.
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season officially began June 1 and will continue through Nov. 30.
