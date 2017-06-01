Hurricane

June 1, 2017 11:35 AM

Hello, hurricane season: Tropical depression churning around Mexico

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

Meteorologists have their eyes on a tropical depression gaining strength as it spins south of Mexico.

According to an AccuWeather report, the tropical system known as Two-E could strengthen into a tropical storm. Since it would likely form in the Pacific, it would be named Beatriz.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said the storm could make landfall in the state of Oaxaca between Puerto Angel and Puerto Escondido with life-threatening torrential rain and strong winds.

Tropical weather track

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

The storm could cross into the Atlantic, though the chances are low because of the mountainous terrain in Mexico.

Tropical moisture from the storm, however, could still move northward later this weekend and threaten the southern region of the U.S. with downpours and flash flooding into next week, according to AccuWeather.

AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate heavy rainfall throughout the southern region this weekend, with the Interstate 10 corridor possibly getting up to 5 inches.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on Thursday and is expected to be above average. The first tropical storm of the year formed in late April.

AccuWeather Dan Kottlowski meteorologist said the Gulf Coast will be the greatest area for concern this season, while the Carolina coast is the area of second-most concern.

