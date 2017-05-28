Sheriff’s Office sets up procedures for sharing information with public amid hurricane

In the event of an emergency or natural disaster, the Beaufort County emergency management department of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will primarily communicate with the public via email and text through its Nixle alert and advisory system, which links to the social media sites Facebook and Twitter.
Nixle is also the method the agency will use to coordinate between governmental entities — the municipalities and local police departments — and public utility companies in advance of a message being released to the public.
To sign up for the Nixle alert and advisory system, go to www.bcso.net. For anyone who isn’t subscribed to Nixle, in the event of a natural disaster or emergency, up-to-date information will also be posted on the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office website under its Emergencies/Natural Disasters link.
Should Beaufort County be affected by a hurricane or natural disaster, emergency management will upload post-storm photos taken by deputies and other first-responders to an online gallery, which you can find at www.dropevent.com/gallery/BeaufortCountySO. Photos of the area will also be sent through Nixle and posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s website and social media pages.
▪ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office website: www.bcso.net
▪ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BeaufortCoSO
▪ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account: twitter.com/bcsotraffic
