In the event of a hurricane evacuation, here’s some phone numbers you’ll need

Beaufort County residents should call emergency management division of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to find out when it is safe to return home after an evacuation.
Emergency management
▪ 1-800-963-5023 (Beaufort County Emergency Management)
▪ 843-726-7607 (Jasper County Emergency Management)
For traffic reports
▪ 888-877-9151 (statewide)
▪ 843-255-4144 (Beaufort County)
To report outages
▪ 888-333-4465 (SCE&G downed and sparking lines)
▪ 800-815-0083 (SCE&G suspected gas leaks)
▪ 800-445-5551 (Palmetto Electric Cooperative for outage)
▪ 800-922-5551 (Palmetto Electric Cooperative for downed and sparking lines)
