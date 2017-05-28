Hurricane

May 28, 2017 7:53 PM

In the event of a hurricane evacuation, here’s some phone numbers you’ll need

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County residents should call emergency management division of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to find out when it is safe to return home after an evacuation.

Emergency management

▪  1-800-963-5023 (Beaufort County Emergency Management)

▪  843-726-7607 (Jasper County Emergency Management)

For traffic reports

▪  888-877-9151 (statewide)

▪  843-255-4144 (Beaufort County)

To report outages

▪  888-333-4465 (SCE&G downed and sparking lines)

▪  800-815-0083 (SCE&G suspected gas leaks)

▪  800-445-5551 (Palmetto Electric Cooperative for outage)

▪  800-922-5551 (Palmetto Electric Cooperative for downed and sparking lines)

