Top rules for returning after a storm evacuation: Be patient, be prepared

Beaufort County officials want to make sure residents know the correct procedures when returning to the county after an evacuation.
Here’s what you should know
▪ Make contact. Residents should have an out-of-area contact for friends and family to call to make sure they are OK.
▪ Be patient. At first, only residents will be allowed back into certain areas, particularly on the islands, so they can make home repairs.
▪ Have an ID ready. Residents must have a form of identification and proof of residence or lease upon returning because there will be roadblocks manned by S.C. Highway Patrol and Beaufort County law enforcement officers. They also should bring other important documents, such as insurance papers.
▪ Be ready to work. Residents should be prepared to make repairs to their homes to avoid more damage from additional rain and wind. They should prepare for the worst-case scenario — returning to find no home at all or one that needs significant repairs before it’s suitable to be lived in. Contractors will be spread thin.
▪ Be prepared. Have tarps, boards, nails and screws to make repairs to the roof and windows. Also bring long-sleeved shirts, long pants, sturdy waterproof boots and work gloves.
Comments