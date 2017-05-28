Know how strong a storm is with this guide to hurricane categories

The National Weather Service groups hurricanes into five categories based on their wind speed.
CATEGORY 1
▪ Wind speed: 74 to 95 mph
▪ Storm surge: Such winds cause a “storm surge,” pushing the ocean toward the coast, which would cause the water level at the shoreline to rise four to five feet.
CATEGORY 2
▪ Wind speed: 96 to 110 mph
▪ Storm surge: Six to eight feet. A storm of this strength would cause flooding to coastal and low-lying escape routes two to four hours before the arrival of the storm’s center.
CATEGORY 3
▪ Wind speed: 111 to 130 mph
▪ Storm surge: Nine to 12 feet. The storm surge could cut off low-lying escape routes three to five hours before arrival of the center of the hurricane.
CATEGORY 4
▪ Wind speed: 131 to 155 mph
▪ Storm surge: 13 to 18 feet. Roofs would be destroyed on some small residences; doors and windows would be damaged. Lower floors of larger structures near the shore would have major damage.
CATEGORY 5
▪ Wind speed: Greater than 155 mph
▪ Storm surge: Exceeds 18 feet. Roofs would be destroyed on many homes and industrial buildings, and some structures would be destroyed.
Comments