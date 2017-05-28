Are you a pet owner? Here’s what you need to know in case of a hurricane evacuation

Pet owners should keep their animals’ needs in mind as they make hurricane preparations, particularly when deciding where to go during an evacuation.
Red Cross shelters do not accept pets, so you need to find another place to take your animals. Leaving pets behind is considered abandonment and is illegal.
The Hilton Head Humane Association offers the following guidelines:
▪ All pets should be evacuated if an evacuation becomes necessary.
▪ Check before hurricane season to make sure your pets have updated vaccines and are healthy and ready for an evacuation.
▪ Have a list of hotels and motels outside the immediate area that accept animals in the event of an evacuation. The site www.pets-allowed-hotels.com/us/South_Carolina has a list of pet-friendly hotels across the state.
▪ Call ahead to confirm emergency shelter arrangements for you and your pet.
▪ Have information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems and the name and number of your veterinarian. This will be useful if you have to board your pets.
▪ As a hurricane approaches, bring your pets in the house so you won’t have to search for them in case you have to leave in a hurry.
▪ Have current identification tags on your animals at all times and consider implanting microchips and registering pets. Attach the phone number and address of your temporary shelter, or of a friend or relative outside the disaster area.
▪ Have a list of pet medications and medical records and a first aid kit. Store them in a waterproof container.
▪ Transport your pets safely. Use sturdy leashes, harnesses or carriers to ensure your animals do not escape. Do not leave them unattended anywhere they can run away. Even the most trustworthy pet may panic, hide, try to escape or even bite or scratch.
▪ Bring food, water, bowls, litter pans and a can opener, as well as pet beds and toys if they are transportable.
▪ Have current photos of your pets in case they get lost.
Comments