If a hurricane threatens, you’ll need to know how to secure your home, boat

PROTECT YOUR HOME NOW
▪ Your home’s windows and doors are at the structure’s most vulnerable spots during a powerful storm. Failure to secure those openings — with either permanent shutter systems or plywood that has been cut and measured well before the storm — could result in catastrophic damage.
▪ To make sure your roof is storm-ready, grab a ladder and do a quick visual inspection for damaged or missing shingles, as well as dry rot around your roof vents.
▪ Bring inside all items outside your homes that aren’t secured to the ground. Harmless items like chairs and bikes can become dangerous projectiles in a storm.
▪ Call your insurance provider now and make sure your understand the details of what your policies do and do not cover.
AND YOUR BOAT
Boat owners are advised to get their boats out of area marinas during a hurricane evacuation and make plans to secure their vessels.
Most boaters tie their boats to sheltered “hurricane holes” around the state.
Hurricane holes are low-lying tidal creeks with high banks, often sheltered by trees.
A boat should not be left on a trailer on land, because it’s likely to blow over.
Marinas also urge that nobody stay on a boat during a storm.
Spots to check: Up some local rivers — the May River, Bull Creek, Colleton River, Chechessee River and Little Chechessee.
The Beaufort County Emergency Management Division of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also recommends the following:
▪ Check your marina’s policy concerning hurricanes.
▪ If you live more than 30 miles from your marina, leave a set of keys with a friend who can care for your boat if you can’t get there.
▪ Store an extra line on your boat and make sure the battery is charged. Check the automatic bilge system to make sure it works properly.
▪ Clear all decks of all removable objects, such as plastic windshields, cushions and sails.
▪ Have your trailer in good condition. The tires should be inflated and the wheel bearings greased. The winch should be operable.
▪ Remove boat electronics (depth finders, chromoscopes, radios)
▪ Remove lightweight aluminum boats and dinghies. Place on high ground and fill with water to anchor.
SHELTER INFORMATION
If a hurricane evacuation is ordered, no shelters will open in Beaufort County, however American Red Cross shelters will open across the state. Although the shelters are open to all, Red Cross officials encourage people to evacuate as far west as possible.
The Red Cross does not permit pets in any shelters. Red Cross shelters will provide meals and a limited number of cots.
During a storm people will be routed to shelters in Colleton, Jasper and Hampton counties or farther west. Some shelters will only be opened as needed and according to orders from the governor. Available inland shelters will be announced at the time of evacuation.
In the event of an evacuation, the Palmetto Breeze public transit system will provide transportation for county residents who don’t have a way to get to emergency shelters. The bus service created an online registry at www.palmettobreezetransit.com, where county residents can sign up for free rides. On the website, go to “Inside the Breeze” and click on “Hurricane Evacuation Information” to sign up for the registry.
