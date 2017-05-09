Here’s where to go if you want to learn more about getting ready for a hurricane

Those interested in learning more about preparing for a hurricane can attend Town of Bluffton hurricane preparedness meetings scheduled for May 25 and May 31.
The meetings, to be held at the Bluffton Police Department, are hosted by the Town’s Emergency Management Division, Engineering Department and Beaufort County Emergency Management, according to a police department news release.
Each class will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and cover the same information.
The classes will cover lessons learned from Hurricane Matthew, evacuation routes, procedures during and after evacuation, how to develop a plan for evacuation and answer questions.
The town’s engineering department will also discuss the EPA-mandated portions of the town’s storm water management program and advise property owners on how to prepare their retention ponds and maintain the storm water drainage system to help protect against flooding.
Those interested in attending may RSVP to Joy Nelson at jnelson@townofbluffton.com to specify the class they would like to attend.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
