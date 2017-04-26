Hurricane

Chamber Leadership Class to dedicate Matthew’s Oak

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce 2016-17 Leadership Class will dedicate its class project, Matthew’s Oak, at 4:30 p.m., Friday (National Arbor Day), at Shelter Cove Community Park, according to a news release.

Matthew’s Oak replaces a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew. A plaque honoring first responders will be dedicated as well. The class also will present a check to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry to replenish their disaster relief fund.

The ceremony will be followed by a reception at the Rooftop Bar at Poseidon.

For more information, go to www.matthewsoak.org.

