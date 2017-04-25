Hilton Head will have to balance wants with hurricane cleanup costs in 2018

Hilton Head Island Town Council members discussed their wants for the 2018 fiscal year budget Tuesday, but they have yet to figure out just how much of their funds will be needed for Hurricane Matthew recovery.
The wants list is already well over $600,000 for the budget for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. Yet, hurricane costs could potentially be about $82 million with an unknown time frame of when the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide a 75 percent reimbursement.
Per town documents, the list includes $75,000 for studies into transportation and affordable housing to ease workforce shortages. It also includes $225,000 for a visioning process, $175,000 for arts and culture venue research, $100,000 for communication efforts and about $100,000 for heirs property research. Yet, it is likely the list will grow as discussions continue in upcoming weeks.
“We have been hit and we have been hit hard by a storm, and we are just starting to get a sense of what potential funding we may get from FEMA and county and elsewhere,” council member Bill Harkins said Tuesday. “It is incumbent of us to get back to normal as quickly as possible. But as we do that, we can’t play in a static environment. We have competitors who are moving ahead.”
Harkins said the town has to figure out how to balance the needs and wants in upcoming weeks, and this could include hurricane cleanup items such as downed trees on undeveloped town property.
Mayor David Bennett agreed with Harkins.
“Yes, we need to get things cleaned up,” Bennett said. “Does everything need to be cleaned up right away? We also have to address our initiatives.”
John Troyer, town director of finance, said it is likely the town’s 2018 budget will come in lower than the $106 million budgeted for 2017, but projections are not ready yet.
It is also uncertain how hurricane costs will be spread between the 2017 and 2018 budget years, he said. At this time, the town has been billed for up to $26 million for debris removal, he said. The town also has not received any reimbursement from FEMA.
“Our team has been working with them very closely to make sure they have all the documentation they need and the spending is in line with what FEMA will approve,” Troyer said. “Because the claims are so large, there is additional scrutiny at the federal level to get it approved.”
Town Council approved up to $20 million in loans to cover Hurricane Matthew recovery bills in March.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments