Hilton Head forum to focus on ocean conditions

The Resilience Initiative for Coastal Education will discuss ocean conditions at a meeting Thursday on Hilton Head Island, according to a release.
The organization, through the Charleston-based South Carolina Aquarium, works to inform Lowcountry communities about changing ocean conditions.
“We are targeting the entire island community but hopefully more the people who have limited resources,” said Emory Campbell, a member of the organization and island Gullah historian. “We will be talking about the environmental changes that contribute to disasters, and how the public can prevent these and understand what it takes to recover.”
The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coligny Theater, 1 North Forest Beach Drive, Building I-5.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments