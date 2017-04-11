This Hilton Head site is scrambling to look prettier for the Heritage

After months of debris-lined roads, towering mounds of mulch and black cleanup trucks, much has changed on Hilton Head Island — and just in time for the event of the year.
The town has halted hurricane cleanup work by CrowderGulf, its contractor, for the week of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. It wrapped up some of its biggest debris removal and processing projects last week.
One piece of town land, however, isn’t quite ready for the nationally televised golf tournament.
A cyclist stopped to take a picture Tuesday as a grinder chewed up a stack of trees at Planter’s Row Golf Course, which fronts the William Hilton Parkway near Port Royal Plantation on the island’s north side.
The course sits on town land and is leased to the Heritage Golf Group, said Steve Riley, town manager, adding the group is not affiliated with the Heritage tournament. The property has been a staging area for debris processing since shortly after the Oct. 8 hurricane, he said.
“We have been pushing them to get the big pile of stuff out of there,” Riley said Monday.
Debris was relocated to the site so other privately owned Heritage Golf Group property could be ready for the November Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance, he said.
Riley said he noticed cleanup work happening at the Planter’s Row site on Friday, adding he expected that the debris would soon be completely removed.
Representatives with the Heritage Golf Group did not respond to calls this week by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette.
Scott Liggett, town chief engineer and director of public projects and facilities, said debris removal ended last week from rights-of-way on the island. Debris processing operations at Honey Horn and Chaplin Community Park also were completed, he said.
Just weeks ago, roughly 80 debris-hauling trucks moved through island streets from dawn to dusk seven days a week. On Monday, CrowderGulf will return with just two trucks, said Alice Derian, town contracts and services administrator.
What’s left? Liggett says the contractor will continue picking up stumps leftover from the storm. It also could soon help with debris removal from 37 drainage channels throughout the island.
As if on cue, spring growth has started camouflaging downed trees that remain in some open spaces owned by the town. Yet, while many of the hurricane reminders that have plagued the island for a half year seemed to have faded away, some still remain.
