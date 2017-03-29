Hurricane

March 29, 2017 11:36 AM

Sea Pines ‘Party in the Pines’ to benefit Hurricane Matthew clean-up

Posted by Wade Livingston

wlivingston@islandpacket.com

The Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation will hold “Party in the Pines” this weekend to raise money for capital projects and clean-up efforts of the nature preserve in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Sea Pines — directions to event parking will be available at the Sea Pines Gate.

Tickets are $40 per person. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Tickets include a picnic-style dinner along the banks of Fish Island, live music and boat rides.

Beer and wine are included in the ticket price as are non-alcoholic beverages.

Limited tickets are still available.

They can be purchased online through March 30 by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-sea-pines-forest-preserve-party-in-the-pines-event-tickets-32455582521?ref=ebtnebtckt

Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston

Related content

Hurricane

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos