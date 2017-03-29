Sea Pines ‘Party in the Pines’ to benefit Hurricane Matthew clean-up

The Sea Pines Forest Preserve Foundation will hold “Party in the Pines” this weekend to raise money for capital projects and clean-up efforts of the nature preserve in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Sea Pines — directions to event parking will be available at the Sea Pines Gate.
Tickets are $40 per person. Children under 10 are admitted free.
Tickets include a picnic-style dinner along the banks of Fish Island, live music and boat rides.
Beer and wine are included in the ticket price as are non-alcoholic beverages.
Limited tickets are still available.
They can be purchased online through March 30 by visiting:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-sea-pines-forest-preserve-party-in-the-pines-event-tickets-32455582521?ref=ebtnebtckt
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
