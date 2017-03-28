Hurricane

There will never be another Hurricane Matthew in the Atlantic

Aftermath of Hurricane Matthew: Oct 8, 2016

The names Matthew and Otto have been retired for Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes following the deadly 2016 season.

Extensive look: Fripp and Harbor islands after Hurricane Matthew

According to a statement Monday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the World Meteorological Organization will use Martin and Owen for future Atlantic storms. The new names might first be used in 2022.

Names get retired when a storm is so deadly or destructive that future use of its name would be insensitive.

Sea Pines by air, one day after Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew caused 585 deaths, including over 500 deaths in Haiti before it made landfall in Cuba, the Bahamas and South Carolina. It was the strongest Atlantic hurricane since 2007 and the deadliest Atlantic hurricane since 2005.

Heavy rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Otto caused 18 deaths in Central America.

Hurricane Matthew damage at Harbour Town

 

Close calls and regrets: Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night
 

Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night.

 

10 unsung heroes of Hurricane Matthew
 

Oct. 28, 2016 Hurricane Matthew battered thousands of buildings and trees and caused widespread power outages and flooding throughout the Lowcountry in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. But the Category 2 storm didn't dampen the resolve of residents determined to help their neighbors – and complete strangers – who were suffering.

 

8 lessons from Matthew
 

Nov. 19, 2016 In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew's destruction in Beaufort County, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette asked local leaders and others to weigh in on what went well and what could have gone better. Lessons emerged that may better prepare us for when the next hurricane hits.

 

Hilton Head docks on Calibogue side take beating

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features a fly over of Hilton Head Island traveling along Calibogue Sound as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.

Drew Martin Staff video

Aerial view of Harbour Town's Yacht Basin, 18th green

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Harbour Town at Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island of the iconic 18th green as well as the yacht basin as se

Drew Martin Staff video

5 months after Hurricane Matthew, Harbour Town Yacht Basin has 'come along way'

Almost six months after Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, Harbour Town Yacht Basin is “coming along, but not there yet,” according to harbour master Nancy Cappelmann.

Fly over of Windmill Harbour after Matthew

Coast Guard Air Station Savannah's aerial flight of the Lowcountry after Matthew, a category 2 hurricane, skirted the east coast. This video features Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah, Ga. as seen on Oct. 9, 2016.

Drew Martin Staff video

Hurricane Matthew aftermath in northern Beaufort County

On the water with Beaufort County marine debris removal team

Broad Creek, Calibogue Sound, Skull Creek. We were in all those spots during a couple-hour tour of Lowcountry waterways, for a look at some of the "tedious" cleanup still happening more than five months after Hurricane Matthew. March 21, 2017.

Josh Mitelman Staff video

