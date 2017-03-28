There will never be another Hurricane Matthew in the Atlantic

Rubble from the floating dock at Harbour Town has was thrown up on the apron of the 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links by the wind and waves of Hurricane Matthew in this photo taken Oct. 10, 2016. Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Tree clearing after Hurricane Matthew has been proceeding rapidly on Hilton Head. An example is Plantation Drive in Sea Pines, photographed on Oct. 10, 2016. The day before, the road was a jungle of fallen trees. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Damaged trees are seen along Lighthouse Lane in Sea Pines on Oct. 10, 2016. The damage was caused by Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
The charter and excursion boat dock at Harbour Town was badly damaged by Hurricane Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A piece of the charter boat dock at Harbour Town is photographed on Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Storm debris is stewn about Harbour Town Yacht Basin in Sea Pines on Oct. 10, 2016. The debris is from Hurricane Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Harbour Town Yacht Basin is largely intact after Hurrican Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Portions of the charter boat dock at Harbour Town ended up being blown into the yacht basin during Hurricane Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Damage to the awning of the Quarterdeck restaurant at Harbour town is shown in this photo taken Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Rubble from the floating dock at Harbour Town ended up on the apron of the 18th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links in this photo taken Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
The iconic Harbour Town Lighthouse rises above the rubble left by last week's hurricane in this photo taken on Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Boaters photograph the Harbour Town Lighthouse, still standing after last week's hurricane. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
This boat, docked at Harbour Town, lost its top deck canopy in last week's Hurricane Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A large pine tree felled by Hurricane Matthew ended up atop the playground equipment in the Greg Russell Playground at Harbour Town. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
The Crazy Crab restaurant at Harbour Town was boarded up but undamaged on Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
A biker threads his way through the storm debris left by last week's hurricane at Harbour Town on Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Damage to a house by fallen pines on Otter Road in Sea Pines is photographed on Oct. 10, 2016. Hurricane Matthew hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
This fallen pine tree sliced through this home like a knife through butter during Hurricane Matthew, which hit Hilton Head as a Category 2 storm in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Rubble from Springmaid Pier litters the beach at the popular Myrtle Beach resort after Hurricane Matthew passed through the area Saturday.
A wrecked awning from a store in the business district in Charleston, S.C., is seen on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)
A car is submerged in water after Hurricane Matthew caused flooding on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
A man rests on his porch after Hurricane Matthew caused flooding on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
A group of people cross through high water after Hurricane Matthew caused flooding on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
Water pours over the high battery in downtown Charleston S.C. during Hurricane Matthew on Saturday Oct. 8, 2016 in Charleston, S.C. Matthew continued its march along the Atlantic coast Saturday, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands, flattening trees, swamping streets and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands. (Michael Pronzato/The Post And Courier via AP)
A firetruck drives through a flooded street in the hospital district of Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)
Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services conduct a tour of Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 8, 2016, to assess damage from Hurricane Matthew. The fire department also cleared major road obstructions. Approximately 6,000 recruits in training evacuated to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany. Training will resume at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island when travel back is safe and training can be properly conducted.
