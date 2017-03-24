Community Foundation of the Lowcountry gives out another round of grants

Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded additional disaster recovery and rebuilding grants to organizations located in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties, which are working directly with individuals affected by Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.
Grants totaling $46,280 were recently awarded to four organizations, bringing total Hurricane Matthew-related grants to $174,000 since Oct. 11.
The most recent grants were awarded to:
▪ Coastal District Council of the St. Vincent De Paul Society: to offer financial assistance and food to families experiencing hardships due to Hurricane Matthew. The society provides support to low-income residents of Hilton Head Island.
▪ Evangelical Free Church of America: to purchase materials and supplies for rebuilding homes in the Native Islander community on Hilton Head, in partnership with Hilton Head Presbyterian Church.
▪ Free Born Deliverance Temple in Burton: to support services such as transportation, food and exterior home cleanup assistance to families who continue to experience hardship due to Hurricane Matthew.
▪ Calvary Missionary Baptist Achievement School on Hilton Head: to provide scholarships to cover tuition for children whose parents experienced financial hardship following Hurricane Matthew.
This is the fourth series of Hurricane Matthew-related grants the Community Foundation has awarded from its Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund. Other organizations that have received grants include American Red Cross-Lowcountry, Bluffton Self Help, Deep Well Project, Lowcountry Legal Volunteers, Neighborhood Outreach Connection, Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, The Children’s Center, Volunteers in Medicine-Hilton Head Island, St. Stephen’s Outreach Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank and Hilton Head Island Recreation Association.
Community Foundation of the Lowcountry is still accepting Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund grant applications up to $20,000 for recovery and rebuilding efforts related to the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Organizations located in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties are encouraged to apply. Grant specifics, along with the application, can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at www.cf-lowcountry.org.
Additionally, donations to the Disaster Recovery and Rebuilding Fund are still being accepted. Online donations can be made at the Community Foundation’s website.
