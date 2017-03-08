Hilton Head debris removal nears completion - what’s next?

The last of Hurricane Matthew debris will likely be picked up from Hilton Head Island rights-of-way near the end of this month, Steve Riley, town manager, said Wednesday.
About 60 percent of the third and final pass has been completed by the town’s contractor, CrowderGulf, Riley said.
Alice Derian, town contracts and services administrator, said about 2.1 million cubic yards of debris have been picked up so far. She said the town estimated 2.5 million total cubic yards will be removed.
Riley said the next step is restoring the debris-processing sites at Chaplin Park and Honey Horn, both of which are owned by the town.
Original estimates put the restoration completion of Honey Horn as early as April, but Riley said Wednesday that timeline will not be met.
Rather, CrowderGulf likely will be operating at the site until the end of April or early May, he said, adding restoration will begin as soon as the debris-processing operation ends.
Riley said he expects restoration of the site — previously an open field — will be completed in the late summer.
Rex Garniewicz, president and CEO of Coastal Discovery Museum, which operates on the Honey Horn property, said he always assumed it might take the town longer to restore the site.
“The town has always been very careful to not give me a date,” he said. “There was some speculation it could be done in the spring, and it was more hope.”
The use of the site as a debris-processing center has lost the museum a year’s worth of weddings, Garniewicz said. Weddings are typically booked a year in advance, and uncertainty about the property has caused brides to hesitate about booking the site, he said.
About $100,000 of the museum’s annual $1.2 million in revenue comes from renting the grounds for weddings and other events, Garniewicz said.
The town of Hilton Head has approved giving the museum $150,000 to help cover up to $500,000 in lost revenue from the site being used as a debris-processing center.
“We cannot wait to be done with this and have things back the way they were,” Garniewicz said. “The end is in sight, and it won’t be long now.”
Garniewicz said he is excited that the debris should be removed by the time museum hosts its annual “Art Market at Historic Honey Horn” April 29 and 30.
Town staff has indicated it’s likely the Honey Horn field will be able to be used for parking by that time, he said.
Debris is is no longer being moved to Chaplin Park, Riley said Wednesday. He said it will be a few weeks before all of the debris already at that site is processed, and the restoration can begin.
The town will then have to repair a sprinkler system at the site and install sod. He said it will take several months before the sod can be used for soccer, but it should be ready by the time soccer season starts in the fall.
Tennis courts and a dog park at the site reopened earlier this month.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments