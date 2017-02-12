Hudson’s Seafood House on Hilton Head will be back to normal soon after Hurricane Matthew

After months of work, Hudson’s Seafood House is just days away from reopening its dock, the restaurant’s most popular dining feature, following the dock’s destruction from Hurricane Matthew storm surges in October.
“It has been a long road getting everything back to normal,” restaurant owner Andrew Carmine said Sunday. “It is important to have the dock open for tourist season. It is just as important for us to be whole again, and it is sort of like putting an end to the chapter.”
The dock, capable of seating 75 people at tables and 20 people at the outdoor bar, is a main draw for the restaurant that opened in 1967, Carmine said. He said it is likely the dock being closed impacted business.
“It is a unique dining experience,” Carmine said. “There are very few restaurants in the area that have dining over the water. It also faces the sunset, which is really nice.”
The dock, which Carmine watched wash away on a security camera, will be open in time for several events being held there during the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, which kicks off Feb. 20.
The dock reopening is important to the restaurant as well as the community, Mayor David Bennett said Sunday, since the restaurant is both a tourist destination and a place where community events are held.
“Hudson’s is a part of the Hilton Head family,” Bennett said. “It is a part of our community, and their fingers are all over who we are today. As they are progressing, we are progressing. This is outstanding news.”
The road to recovery was not easy, Carmine said.
“Once you got past the initial shock, you put your head down and get your work done,” Carmine said.
The restaurant was lucky to attain Barrier Island Contractors quickly for the work, Carmine said.
“There are a lot of people struggling to get contractors to get things done,” Carmine said. “They started working quickly and have done a beautiful job.”
The dock will be exactly as it was before, Carmine said. He said emergency permits to rebuild require it keeps the same footprint.
At this time, the dock structure has been completed and utilities are in the process of being installed, Carmine said. He said then it is down to the final touches of paint and equipment.
