Beaufort County to residents: Stop bringing Hurricane Matthew debris to the curb

If you live in unincorporated Beaufort County and still have Hurricane Matthew debris, you better already have it at the curb. If you don’t, it won’t be picked up.
A Beaufort County news release issed Thursday tells residents to stop placing debris on right-of-ways.
County contractors started their third and final pass for hurricane debris removal on Jan. 3. At that time, all debris was inventoried and will be the only material picked up during the final pass, the release states.
The county’s contractor has picked up nearly 1.5 million cubic yards of debris a this time.
Debris removal by county contractors is limited by federal law.
Leaves and small limbs should be disposed of in the same way yard waste normally is.
Small amounts of Class 2 debris may be disposed of at county Convenience Centers. Waste types are classified in the following categories:
▪ Class 1 waste - small limbs, leaves and landscape trimmings.
▪ Class 2 waste - building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses and plumbing.
The city of Beaufort collects Class 1 waste at the curb as part of its waste service for residents who live those living within city limits
