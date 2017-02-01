Coastal Discovery Museum asks Hilton Head for hurricane help

As tens of thousands of downed trees from Hurricane Matthew are removed from near the doorsteps of Hilton Head Island residents, they land with a costly sound within steps of the Coastal Discovery Museum.
The museum, a top island attraction located on the historic town-owned Honey Horn property, faces up to $500,000 in lost revenue as its site is used by the town to process removed debris, Rex Garniewicz, museum president and CEO, said Wednesday.
“This has had a significant impact on the museum’s finances,” Garniewicz said from his office, just steps from the debris site.
Since the Oct. 8 hurricane, museum officials have scrambled to cut costs, including laying off all part-time employees and freezing contracts, such as janitorial services, Garniewicz said. A public call for help raised $80,000 in donations, he said, but now the museum is looking to the town for additional money.
Garniewicz on Monday asked the Town Council’s Finance Committee for $150,000 to cover operating costs. Even with the town’s help, the museum might still have a $200,000 operating deficit this year, he said.
The committee recommended that Town Council approve the museum’s request at its regular meeting next week.
The rumble of debris trucks mixed with the smell of blooming flowers on Wednesday as Garniewicz pointed to popular wedding locations on the property. The town leases the property, which it bought in 1999, to the museum.
About $100,000 of the museum’s annual $1.2 million revenue comes from renting the grounds for weddings and other events, Garniewicz said. Weddings have been canceled for the property into spring, he said, adding it’s also proving difficult to rent the property for next year because brides have a difficult time imagining the typical peaceful setting.
The wedding revenue is used to provide free or minimal cost programs to the community, he said.
“Our mission is to inspire people to care for the Lowcountry,” Garniewicz said. “We encourage them to preserve the environment, cultures and traditions. It is important that the museum is here to take on the role of teaching people about this.”
Part of the museum’s lease agreement requires that the town be allowed to use the property in case of emergency, Garniewicz said. Yet, the agreement states the use would be for no more than a month after re-entry to the island following a disaster.
But the property continues to be used as a hurricane debris-processing site nearly four months after the Category 2 storm. The museum remained shuttered through Dec. 13 — two months after the Oct. 11 re-entry — because its entrance was closed for the debris processing operation. The town built an access road around the project, which allowed the museum to reopen.
Museum officials are not asking for reimbursement of lost revenue from October because that was a part of the lease agreement, Garniewicz said. However, he said the museum is asking for reimbursement for subsequent months and loss of wedding rental revenue.
“This includes $40,000 in store revenue and $35,000 in previous deposits for weddings that had to be returned,” he said.
Mayor David Bennett said this week he would support the museum’s request for $150,000 when it comes to Town Council next week.
“The lease says the property will be turned over in 30 days, and clearly that didn’t happen,” he said. “And it is going to be longer yet. This is another lesson learned. We have left these guys in a tough situation. It would be disastrous to come out of all this and have a crippled museum.”
Steve Riley, town manager, also supports the museum’s request, noting that funding could come from town reserves set aside for emergency response.
The recommendation is set to go before Town Council at 5 p.m. Tuesday at One Town Center Court.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments