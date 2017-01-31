Sea Pines resident sues neighborhood over tropical storm tree damage

The company that oversees Sea Pines Plantation was sued Friday by a resident claiming management failed to remove a vulnerable tree that fell on his property during Tropical Storm Hermine.
That suit was filed against the neighborhood’s management company, Community Services Associates, on Jan. 27 by Sea Pines resident W. Todd Kinnaird.
Kinnaird lives on Oak Court next to a CSA-owned piece of land, the suit states.
Kinnaird alleges that during Tropical Storm Hermine on Sept. 2, a tree that had been marked for pruning and removal on the CSA land fell on his property, creating extensive damage to his home and car.
The damage totaled more than $30,000 in repairs, said William Jenkins Jr., Kinnaird’s attorney in the case. Jenkins said Kinnaird filed the suit after his insurance company refused to acknowledge CSA’s liability in the damage.
Requests for comment from Community Services Associates officials were not returned Tuesday.
