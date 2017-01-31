Cleanup of storm-drain hurricane debris set to begin on Hilton Head

The Town of Hilton Head is expected to begin clearing major storm-water sewage channels still blocked by Hurricane Matthew debris this week, despite earlier town reports of a hold-up.
The Natural Resource Conservation Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is set to approve a grant agreement with the town on Tuesday for about $478,000 that will be used to remove trees, branches and other debris from 11 drainage ditches prone to flooding, a NRCS spokesman said.
The project was set to begin last week, but the town reported in its weekly Hurricane Matthew news alert it was stalled after a funding freeze ordered by the Trump administration at the USDA.
Officials with the Natural Resourse Conservation Service say, however, other state-level administrative factors were the cause of the delay, not a funding freeze, and the grant agreement will be approved Tuesday, a NRCS spokesman said.
The drainage ditches in question have been blocked since Hurricane Matthew hit the island in October, creating a concern of flooding risks in major rain events. The town engineering department has been working to get the grant approval for the project since November, town engineer Jeff Buckalew said.
The 11 sewage channels covered by the grant were choosen after they were selected by the town as the most critical to clear to prevent flooding of structures, Buckalew said.
The town has also idenitifed 30 more sewage channels that officials hope to get funding to clear in the future, Buckalew said.
Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh
