Hurricane

January 31, 2017 12:08 PM

Cleanup of storm-drain hurricane debris set to begin on Hilton Head

By Erin Heffernan

eheffernan@islandpacket.com

The Town of Hilton Head is expected to begin clearing major storm-water sewage channels still blocked by Hurricane Matthew debris this week, despite earlier town reports of a hold-up.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is set to approve a grant agreement with the town on Tuesday for about $478,000 that will be used to remove trees, branches and other debris from 11 drainage ditches prone to flooding, a NRCS spokesman said.

The project was set to begin last week, but the town reported in its weekly Hurricane Matthew news alert it was stalled after a funding freeze ordered by the Trump administration at the USDA.

Officials with the Natural Resourse Conservation Service say, however, other state-level administrative factors were the cause of the delay, not a funding freeze, and the grant agreement will be approved Tuesday, a NRCS spokesman said.

The drainage ditches in question have been blocked since Hurricane Matthew hit the island in October, creating a concern of flooding risks in major rain events. The town engineering department has been working to get the grant approval for the project since November, town engineer Jeff Buckalew said.

The 11 sewage channels covered by the grant were choosen after they were selected by the town as the most critical to clear to prevent flooding of structures, Buckalew said.

The town has also idenitifed 30 more sewage channels that officials hope to get funding to clear in the future, Buckalew said.

Erin Heffernan: 843-706-8142, @IPBG_Erinh

The streets of Palmetto Hall are lined with hurricane debris

A tour of Palmetto Hall on Nov. 2, 2016 shows the extent of the debris piles left by Hurricane Matthew.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

Richard Kerr, who lives along Oyster Reef Drive in Hilton Head Plantation, talks, on Dec. 22, 2016, about what it's been like living for more than two months with the debris from Hurricane Matthew.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Another sinkhole on Hilton Head; more expected

At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.

Josh Mitelman jmitelman@islandpacket.com

Hurricane debris pickup hits obstacles on non-plantation private roads

Indian Pipe Lane resident Helen Green and Town Councilman Marc Grant express their frustrations on FEMA refusing to pick up storm debris along some private roads in non-plantation areas of Hilton Head Island on Jan. 19, 2017.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

Drone footage shows mulching operations at Honey Horn

CrowderGulf is leading a team of contractors in the mulching efforts after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Lowountry in the early hours of Oct. 8, 2016 on Hilton Head Island at two locations - here, as shown at Honey Horn as well as Chaplin Community

CrowderGulf

'We're moving forward': Harbour Town repairs continue apace

Harbormaster Nancy Cappelman discusses, on Jan. 26, 2017, the progress that has been made in repairing Harbour Town Yacht Basin, which has been closed since being ravaged by Hurricane Matthew on Oct. 8, 2016.

Jay Karr The Island Packet

 

Special report

Close calls and regrets: Those who didn't evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night
 

Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn&rsquo;t evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night. | READ

 

Find more special reports

Special report

10 unsung heroes of Hurricane Matthew
 

Oct. 28, 2016 Hurricane Matthew battered thousands of buildings and trees and caused widespread power outages and flooding throughout the Lowcountry in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. But the Category 2 storm didn’t dampen the resolve of residents determined to help their neighbors – and complete strangers – who were suffering. | READ

 

Find more special reports

Special report

8 lessons from Matthew
 

Nov. 19, 2016 In the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew’s destruction in Beaufort County, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette asked local leaders and others to weigh in on what went well and what could have gone better. Lessons emerged that may better prepare us for when the next hurricane hits. | READ

 

Find more special reports

Related content

Hurricane

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos