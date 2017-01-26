Hilton Head’s poorest residents need help moving hurricane debris

More than three months following Hurricane Matthew, there is now a plan in place to pick up debris from some of the poorest communities on Hilton Head Island.
But there is one hiccup — how does the debris get to the roadside for pickup?
Town officials announced Tuesday the town would pick up debris from 72 of the 111 private roads denied for reimbursement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A majority of the roads are located in Ward 1, home to some of the poorest populations on the island’s north side.
FEMA earlier this month denied reimbursement for debris pickup in those areas, saying there wasn’t enough debris to qualify for assistance. Yet, those who live there say there is too much for them to move themselves.
As the town steps in to cover the estimated $50,000 cost of the project, there is now a call to the community to help residents move the debris to the sides of roads for pick-up.
The town requested that residents in the affected areas move their debris to road rights-of-way by Tuesday. Town attorney Brian Hulbert said residents living on other private roads where debris removal is occurring also have to move their piles to the nearest rights-of-way.
“We are not going to go on private property and risking damage to the property, whether it be driving over a septic tank or something else,” Hulbert said Thursday.
A drive around Ward 1 shows much of the debris in yards, left there by volunteers who swooped in and helped out directly following the storm before there was a plan in place for debris removal.
For Helen Green, she has been told backhoes would be needed to move a tangled pile left by volunteers who helped chop up the six trees that fell on her property on Indian Pipe Lane.
“We had some very nice people help us, some of them from the (Hilton Head) Presbyterian Church,” she said. “They didn’t know where to put the pile; it would have blocked the entire road.”
The pile was instead pushed neatly to the side of a driveway on the property, Green said.
“I am told it needs to get to the road,” she said. “I don’t know anyone with a backhoe.”
Many residents are having difficulty moving the debris to rights-of-way, Marc Grant, Ward 1 Town Council member, said Thursday.
“We as a community have to help out too,” he said.
This is exactly what Tim Carter plans to do. The Hilton Head Island resident said he has a trailer and tools ready to go as soon as a plan is in place.
“Just looking for a way to help out,” Carter said Thursday. “It is just the way my mamma raised me.”
But a detailed plan on how to help isn’t fully in place.
For now, Grant said he has been fielding calls from residents and trying to connect them to churches and other volunteers.
Grant said others who need help or are willing to help can contact council members whose numbers are located on the town website at http://www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/
Hulbert said residents needing to connect with volunteers who can help should contact Alice Derian, the town’s contracts and services administrator, at (843) 342-4581.
