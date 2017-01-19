Hurricane

Beaufort County starts final Hurricane Matthew debris removal sweep

The third and final Hurricane Matthew debris removal pass in underway for most of Beaufort County.

During thework, “it has been observed that a substantial number of residents have continued to bring debris to the curb, some of which appears to be green and freshly cut,” according to a county news release. “All residents should be advised only debris from the hurricane should be placed at the right-of-way.”

In areas where a second pass has yet to be completed, the county’s debris removal contractor will continue to collect hurricane-generated debris and will return later for a third and final pass, the release said.

“At this time, it is expected that debris removal operations from rights-of-way should be complete by the end of February,” according to the release. “Marine debris removal operations are expected to take longer.”

For more information on Hurricane Matthew clean-up efforts, visit www.beaufortcountydisasterrecovery.net.

