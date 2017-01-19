Community Foundation of the Lowcountry donates more than $120k for Hurricane Matthew recovery

The Community Foundation of the Lowcountry has awarded a total of $127,720 in disaster recovery and rebuilding grants to local organizations working directly with individuals affected by Hurricane Matthew.
According to a foundation news release, that total includes three newly awarded grants:
▪ Hilton Head Island Recreation Association was awarded $7,500 to provide childcare scholarships for families who experienced financial hardship following the hurricane.
▪ Lowcountry Food Bank received $19,020 to distribute produce to communities in Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.
▪ St. Stephen’s Outreach Food Bank in Ridgeland received $1,200 to replenish food supplies lost or deliveries missed as a result of the storm.
The American Red Cross of the Lowcountry, Bluffton Self Help, Deep Well Project, Lowcountry Legal Volunteers, Neighborhood Outreach Connection, Sandalwood Community Food Pantry, The Children’s Center and Volunteers in Medicine-Hilton Head Island, have been past recipients of grants, according to the release.
The foundation is still accepting disaster recovery grant applications.
Information about grant applications and donation opportunities is available on the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s website at www.cf-lowcountry.org.
