What happened to the ships in Harbour Town’s Yacht Basin?

There are several sandwich boards scattered throughout Hilton Head Island’s Harbour Town Yacht Basin in Sea Pines but they’re not for lunch specials.
They’ve been placed in strategic places in hopes of answering questions about the status of the marina.
“We’re in the process of rebuilding our docks damaged from the storm (Hurricane Matthew),” according to assistant harbormaster Leslie Whitener.
The marina is getting a new makeover with new power, docks and a pier that runs out into Calibogue Sound.
And while the basin is empty, the marina isn’t closed.
The 200-foot fuel dock is open and its quite busy.
Harbormaster Nancy Cappelmann said the marina is fortunate that this is the slow season though officials are still accommodating businesses that operate out of Harbour Town.
“We’re still selling fuel and they (businesses who operated out of the marina) are still making their schedules and running tours — picking up their passengers at the fuel deck,” she said.
Work has commenced and people that make their way to Harbour Town will see cranes to build the docks, she said. They aren’t for dredging.
According to Cappelmann, the development has a permit on hand to dredge but said they “weren’t prepared to have it activated.”
“We don’t plan to dredge (the yacht basin) but we will sweep the bottom,” Cappelmann said, to make sure any debris left from the hurricane is removed.
When asked about how much the effort will cost, Cappelmann said she’s “not at liberty (to release) a dollar figure.”
The goal is to open the basin in April to slip owners in time for the Heritage Presented by Boeing.
