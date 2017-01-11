Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

During Hurricane Matthew, the ocean washed away most of the beach in front of Bill Oberheim's home, as well as several other homes along South Beach in Sea Pines. Since then, bulldozers have erected a berm of sand to temporarily protect the homes from the ocean. Here, Oberheim talks, on Jan. 11, 2017, about what comes next: an as yet unscheduled beach nourishment project to rebuild his eroded section of South Beach.
Jay Karr The Island Packet

Coastal Discovery Museum reopens with new access road

After being closed for two months since Hurricane Matthew while the property is being used as a disaster recovery site for the disposal of storm debris, the Coastal Discover Museum reopened to visitors on Dec. 12, 2016 with a new access road that bypasses the continuing disaster recovery work. On Dec. 13, 2016, museum president Rex Garniewicz describes what it has been like since the storm, and how to access the new road.

Showing love through service

A group of neighbors came together Dec. 3, 2016, to help Jim Calfee, a Hilton Head Island man diagnosed with terminal cancer, by cleaning up his yard left in shambles by Hurricane Matthew. Calfee died Dec. 4.

