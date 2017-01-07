Gullah 'thank you' on Hilton Head

At the Hilton Head Town Council meeting Dec. 20, 2016, the man in charge of hurricane recovery on the island, Charles Cousins, talked about the latest sinkhole in Hilton Head Plantation, and why more are expected.
More than two months after Hurricane Matthew hit Beaufort County, the five boats washed ashore along Sea Island Parkway just east of the Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge remain lodged on the bank. Here, Rick Griffin, Beaufort Downtown Marina general manager, gives his assessment of the situation and the ultimate fate of the vessels on Dec. 19, 2016.
Bluffton Historical Preservation Society executive director shares ideas for repurposing a giant oak tree knocked over during Hurricane Matthew. The society is considering using the wood to refurbish a naval ship or build furniture.
A group of neighbors came together Dec. 3, 2016, to help Jim Calfee, a Hilton Head Island man diagnosed with terminal cancer, by cleaning up his yard left in shambles by Hurricane Matthew. Calfee died Dec. 4.
On Dec. 1, 2016, visitors to Hilton Head Island and the Lowcountry will once again be able to play two award-winning golf courses at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort — the Robert Trent Jones Course, and the Arthur Hills Course. Both have been closed since Hurricane Matthew tore through the island in early October. The George Fazio Course, the resort's third, remains closed for cleanup.
Hurricane Matthew left the yards and swimming pools of these homes in Sea Pines South Beach -- photographed on Nov. 29, 2016 -- literally hanging over the ocean. A temporary sand wall has been built as a temporary fix until a more long-term solution can be found.