January 5, 2017 4:28 PM

Hilton Head reopens these two parks following Hurricane Matthew

By Teresa Moss

Jarvis Creek and Green Shell parks are the latest public recreational spots to reopen on Hilton Head Island since Hurricane Matthew hit in October, the town announced Thursday. Here is a list of what is still closed and what has opened, according to a town release:

Closed

Parks

•  Crossings Park

•  Chaplin Community Park

•  Honey Horn

Open

Beaches

•  Alder Lane Beach Access

•  Burkes Beach

•  Coligny Beach Park

•  Driessen Beach Park

•  Folly Field Beach Park

•  Islanders Beach Park

•  Mitchelville Beach Park

Parks

•  Compass Rose Park

•  Fish Haul Creek Park

•  Green Shell Park

•  Jarvis Creek Park

•  Rowing and Sailing Center at Squire Pope Community Park (docks closed)

•  Shelter Cove Community Park

•  Barker Field (bathrooms closed)

•  Betsy Jukofsky Xeriscape Garden

•  Bristol Sports Arena

•  Cordillo Tennis Courts

•  Hilton Head Park

•  Island Recreation Center

Docks

•  Old House Creek Dock

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

