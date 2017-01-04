Still got Hurricane Matthew debris? You need to read this

The third and final pass for debris removal in most of Beaufort County began Tuesday and is expected to continue into late February.
In areas where the county’s contractor has not yet completed the second pass, crews will continue to collect debris and will return later for a third and final pass, according to a county news release.
Any remaining hurricane-generated debris should be placed at the right-of-way.
To date, the county’s contractor has removed more than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris from public and private roads and rights-of-way, the release said.
For more information on the Hurricane Matthew recovery effort, visit beaufortcountydisasterrecovery.net.
