Two tropical storm systems stirring up trouble in the Atlantic this week

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center are watching two major storm systems make their way through the mid-Atlantic this week.
Tropical Storm Karl diminished to a depression this morning as it faced rough environmental conditions about 1,000 miles southeast of Bermuda, but the National Hurricane Center said the storm still has potential to regain strength as it moves closer to Bermuda.
Latest models indicate Karl will likely hit Bermuda by the weekend, possibly at hurricane strength, AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said in a report. Residents and vacationers in Bermuda are encouraged to take caution and watch the storm this week, as it could turn.
"If Karl re-curves northeast quickly, it will pass south and southeast of Bermuda and cause minimal impacts," Kottlowski said.
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, Karl will likely impact the East Coast with rough surf and dangerous rip currents from late Thursday to Saturday, as the system churns closer to the shore. Swimmers at Atlantic beaches are encouraged to take caution this weekend as larger swells impact the East Coast.
Behind Karl, Tropical Storm Lisa formed yesterday in the Atlantic and is gaining strength. Lisa is no threat to land at this time, according to the National Hurricane Center.
