Tropical Storm Karl strengthening in Atlantic, could become a hurricane

Tropical Storm Karl is slowly strengthening and on track to turn into the next Atlantic hurricane, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
The system is expected to bring rough surf to East Coast beaches as the weekend approaches.
As of Monday morning, Karl was located in the mid-Atlantic area, moving slowly westward.
“Karl could be a hurricane toward the end of this week,” AccuWeather meteorologist Mike Doll said.
Latest models indicate Karl should stay away from the United States and potentially hit Bermuda next weekend, according to AccuWeather. However, even if it stays on that track, it still poses a threat to the U.S. in the form of rough surf and rip currents along the East Coast.
Meanwhile, Julia is still spinning near North Carolina and is expected to make landfall by this afternoon.
Meteorologists are keeping their eye on a tropical system behind Karl near the Cabo Verde Islands that has potential to turn into a tropical storm by this week.
Comments